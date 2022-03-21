When successful cantor Udi Amenyan was diagnosed with intestinal cancer several years ago, it was a very difficult time period for his wife and three children.

And when he died at the tragic age of 42, it left them in pieces.

“It was terrifying, watching the husband and father of my children fighting for his life every day. And it was even harder watching our kids suffer…Ever since he’s been gone, he left an aching hole in our lives. I had to put on a brave front and be strong for my family,” shares Meira, his young widow and the sole caretaker of his three orphaned children Tehila, Chananel, and Shmuel.

The Amenyan family’s finances took a hit as well. Debt piled up because of Udi’s medical treatments and much to her horror, Meira now has an additional monthly expense that she never would have expected– Medical treatments for none other than herself.

“...unfortunately, I am sick as well,” she confided to the public yesterday.

Though the situation looked grim, Meira couldn’t stand watching her children suffer any more. She knew she had to do something.

She bravely wrote up a vulnerable letter which she posted in an attempt to help ease her kids’ suffering. Click here to read her emotional letter.