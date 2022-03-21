More than a month before Passover, rabbi to the United Arab Emirates Rabbi Levi Duchman visited Israel specially for the traditional preparation of the handmade matzahs in Kfar Chabad, Israel.

The matzahs, carefully prepared according to the highest kashrut (kosher) standards and handmade according to the tradition, are on their way to the UAE in a special delivery. There, they will serve the thousands of people expected to attend the festive Seder dinner, anticipated to be the largest ever to be held in the Emirates.

Rabbi Levi Duchman said: "We are preparing for the largest-ever Seder in the UAE. Now, over a year since the signing of the Abraham Accords, and thanks to the warm support we've received from our generous hosts, the Emirati leadership, our Jewish community continues to grow, as does the stream of Jewish visitors arriving here from around the globe."

"The matzahs that we prepared in Israel will serve us in the Seder we will be holding in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, together with our community, the Israeli Embassy, tourists, and visitors – welcoming every person wishing to hold a kosher and festive Seder dinner in the Emirates. We will be holding the ceremony in numerous languages, including Hebrew, English, French, and Russian, and have already begun with preparations for the grand event."

The UAE has warmly welcomed the local Jewish community established by Rabbi Levi Duchman in 2014 when he first arrived in the Emirates, and has since established through the organization Jewish UAE numerous places of worship, kashrut, Jewish education, relocation support, business networking, and rich community life. Since the signing of the Abraham Accords, Jewish UAE under Rabbi Levi Duchman has received thousands of requests from Jews from all over the world for assistance and information on various matters regarding Jewish life in the Emirates.