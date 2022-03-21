Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana (Yamina) on Monday spoke at the Israel Allies Foundation (IAF) conference about the situation in Ukraine.

The IAF is the largest political conference to take place in Israel since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

During the conference, British Parliament Member Mark Prichard asked: "What is your government going to do to help refugees in Ukraine?"

"Israel is working to receive Jewish refugees and refugees of Jewish descent from Ukraine," Kahana said. "In fact, we received more refugees than Britain has."

"It is important to understand," added Kahana, "that this is a unique situation because Russian troops are at our borders (in Syria)."

"Israel has the Law of Return. According to it, anyone who is a son or a grandson of a Jewish man or woman can come to Israel and become a citizen. Many of the refugees belong to this status. We are opening the door to all of these refugees who want to come to Israel. As of yesterday, 13,000 refugees came to Israel. In Britain, for example, only 3,000 came. That said, we also have to take care of our own interests, we can’t just let 14 million Ukrainians into Israel."

The parliament members are part of the foundation and serve as Chairman of the Israel Allies Caucuses in their parliaments, advancing a pro-Israel agenda and legislation. Israel Allies Caucuses worldwide focus on legislation against anti-Semitism, anti-Zionism and de-legitimization of Israel around the world. This year the Chairman’s Conference will focus on combatting anti-Semitism, the Iranian nuclear deal, construction in Jerusalem and the situation in Ukraine.

IAF President Josh Reinstein, stated: "This year, the Jerusalem Chairman’s Conference will prepare legislators from all over the world to tackle rising anti-Semitism. While meeting with ministers and leading political figures in Israel, we will also focus on the war in Ukraine and strengthening our united capital of Jerusalem. We will continue to empower faith-based diplomacy and will use all the means at our disposal to fight anti-Semitism globally and make the world a better place."