In celebration of the anniversary of the Abraham Accords, Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon, Israel’s 17th Permanent Representative to the United Nations and Chairman of World Likud, will lead the Global Leadership Mission: Shared Past, Common Future 2022 on an exclusive tour of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, and Israel.

The mission will welcome international dignitaries including vice presidents, foreign ministers, and senior officials from countries such as Paraguay, Liberia, Argentina and the Czech Republic, amongst other nations. The eight-day visit aims to showcase not only the regional potential of the Abraham Accords, but will also seek to highlight how Israel and its peace partners can assist the wider international community, in particular developing nations, through the now well-established networks and opportunities of the Accords.

The distinguished delegation will begin their visit in the UAE on Monday, March 21. The mission will continue to Bahrain, and finally end with a visit to Israel. On each leg of the tour, the participants will have the unique opportunity of meeting with religious leaders, business experts, policymakers, scholars, investors, and local representatives in order to better understand the dynamics of the country and the region, as well as the economic, social, and political realities. Global leaders partaking in the mission will also have the chance to discover Emirati, Bahraini, and Israeli achievements in areas such as innovation and technology.

Ambassador Danny Danon, Chairman of the Global Leadership Mission: Shared Past, Common Future, said: “The historic Abraham Accords provided an unprecedented opportunity for Muslims, Christians, and Jews to come together in tolerance and undoubtedly increased the prosperity of the region.”

“This unique mission will now take the Abraham Accords to the next level. Our goal is to invite more nations to reap the benefits of peace and share in the region’s prosperity, showcase the spectacular breakthroughs achieved, and explore the wide-ranging opportunities. Our joint investments, collaborations, and knowledge of the region can now be used not only regionally, but also for the benefit of other nations, particularly in the developing world, to help change lives for the better.”

Hugo Velázquez, Vice President of Paraguay said: “It is an honor for my wife and myself to be part of the Global Leadership Mission. We look forward to our meetings with such an important array of personalities, from both the public and private sectors, as well as for the opportunity to learn more about the people, the culture, and traditions of the region.”

“Paraguay is working to enhance its presence in the Middle East, in order to develop a better mutual understanding and also to explore the commercial, technological, and investment opportunities that might arise from initiatives such as the Global Leadership Mission.”