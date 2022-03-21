Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) participated in the send-off ceremony for the medical delegation heading to the field hospital in Ukraine.

Speaking at the ceremony, Lapid said, "A few days ago, I stood at the Siret border crossing between Ukraine and Romania, opposite a long line of refugees. Exhausted adults, their whole lives packed into a single suitcase. Children wearing big coats, their entire childhood in a small backpack."

"These children need help. Those who stayed behind, under brutal bombings, need even more help. Israel is the first country that’s sending a field hospital into Ukraine, in order to treat victims of the war.

"We’re doing this for Ukrainian children, but our children also must know that the State of Israel doesn’t stand aside. Where there is suffering and fear, we will extend a comforting hand and do everything to help."

Lapid added, "We’re sending with this field hospital not only the best medical staff in the world, but also our hearts, our support, and our empathy. This is a brutal and unnecessary war, and it needs to stop."

"Since nearly the first day of the war, Israel has been sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Ministry of Foreign Affairs personnel are standing at border crossings in Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, and Poland, directing into Ukraine trucks with medical equipment, generators, and warm clothing.

"I want to say to the medical personnel heading to Ukraine: Take care of yourselves. It is a country at war and we are concerned for you. Concerned, and admiring the courage and dedication that made you volunteer for and embark on this mission."

He emphasized, "The last few weeks are a reminder that we must always be strong, and be able to defend ourselves at every moment and under any conditions. They are also a reminder that there is bad in the world, but there is also good - countless good people who want to help in times of distress."

"I thank everyone who was a partner in organizing and establishing this hospital. First and foremost, Prof. Yitshak Kreiss, MD, the Director-General of Sheba Medical Center, followed by all of the hospital personnel who enlisted to this matter.

"I thank Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz (Meretz), who put all of his Ministry, staff, and energy to use for the good of this matter. To the Head of the National Security Council, Eyal Hulata, to the Finance Ministry, and obviously to you, Mr. Prime Minister, and to your staff who tirelessly pushed and helped.

"I thank the Ministry of Foreign Affairs personnel who since the first day of the war, have been at the front, at border crossings, everywhere they are needed, risking their lives. I am proud to lead you. Thank you to Dani Vesely, who coordinated this project from the beginning.

"A special thank you to the team at Schusterman Family Philanthropies, and to Stacy Schusterman, who contributed to and assisted in funding the hospital. This is extraordinary cooperation between the government and civil society towards a sacred goal."

Turning to the departing teams, Lapid concluded, "Go in peace, and return in peace. Thank you."