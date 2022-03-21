Prime Minister Naftali Bennett responded to Zelenskyy's speech to the Knesset yesterday, calling Israel's treatment of the war in his country, "a sensitive and generous one" after the Ukrainian premier called out Israel for failing to do enough.

"Israel has provided [humanitarian] aid to Ukraine since the very beginning of the war," said Bennett, adding that the Jewish State has, "approached the complex crisis with understanding and responsibility while balancing a gamut of different considerations."

Bennett made the remarks during a ceremony marking the departure of a medical delegation hoping to establish a field hospital in the war-torn country.

The Prime Minister's remarks came after senior government ministers ripped Zelenskyy's Knesset speech on Sunday, claiming that he belittled the memory of the Holocaust with his words.

"The president of Ukraine attacked Israel and made an outrageous comparison to the Holocaust. This is a distortion of history," they were quoted as saying.

MK Simcha Rothman of the Religious Zionism party pointed out that while he "does not understand Ukrainian, if the translation I heard is accurate, Zelenskyy asked us to behave towards the Ukrainians as they behaved towards us 80 years ago."

"I'm sorry, but I think we'll pass on his request. Regardless [of what they did to us], we are a moral nation, a light unto the nations," quipped the MK.

Chairman of Religious Zionism, MK Bezalel Smotrich, added, "I attended Zelenskyy's speech to express solidarity with Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. His criticism of Israel is legitimate and so is his voicing of expectations from us. Not so is his outrageous and unfounded comparison to the Holocaust, and his attempt to rewrite history and erase the involvement of the Ukrainian people in the extermination of the Jews in it."

MK Orit Strook (Religious Zionism) responded to the address by saying, "Our hearts, as well as our support and efforts, are with the Ukrainian people, who are now suffering a brutal, unjustified attack, which is inflicting heavy losses. From here to a comparison to the Holocaust – the distance is great."

"The comparison to Nazism, the use of the phrase 'the Final Solution,' and the mention of Babi Yar – are out of place. As members of the House of Representatives of the State of Israel -- we cannot agree to that," she concluded.