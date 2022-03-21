Israeli government ministers on Sunday evening argued about where to house the new refugee-immigrants arriving from Ukraine, Israel Hayom reported.

The Sunday evening meeting was held in the Finance Ministry, and Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) said that there will be no option other than to cut budgets for government ministries in order to fund the absorption of the refugees.

With regards to where the refugees should be housed, Liberman said, "I don't see an option other than to set up caravan sites."

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) and Immigration and Absorption Minister Pnina Tamano Shata (Blue and White) disagreed with him, Israel Hayom noted.

Shaked said, "We need to go city by city and check how many each one can absorb, before we go for caravan sites."

Tamano Shata, who is Ethiopian, said, "I myself grew up in caravans. It delays integration. I oppose caravan sites like in the 90s."

Liberman responded, "The best times of my life were in caravans." To that, Tamano Shata shot back, "Apparently the Ethiopians were given different caravans."

Construction and Housing Minister Ze'ev Elkin (New Hope) agreed with Liberman, saying, "There is no option, other than caravan sites."