A man in his 20s was killed Sunday night in a violent incident in a Jerusalem apartment.

The incident took place in an apartment in Jerusalem's Arnona neighborhood. The victim suffered penetrative wounds and his death was declared at the scene.

Another individual, a man in his 40s, suffered moderate wounds and was brought to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center. Magen David Adom (MDA) said that the two seem to be foreigners.

A later report identified the dead man as a foreign worker from Moldova, and said that the violence was the result of a quarrel between neighbors.

Israel Police has opened an investigation into the matter and detained for questioning four people suspected of involvement in the incident.

"I live in the neighborhood and I was called to a violent incident," MDA paramedic Ilan Gur Aryeh said. "When I arrived, I saw a young man unconscious, with penetrative wounds. He was not breathing and had no heartbeat. We provided him with medical care and attempted resuscitation, following which we were forced to declare his death."

"Another man at the scene was fully conscious and suffered penetrative wounds. We provided him with lifesaving medical care and evacuated him to the hospital in moderate condition."