Members of Parliament from around the world toured Jerusalem, Psagot, and Atarot on Sunday signed a declaration supporting Jerusalem’s sovereignty and construction throughout Jerusalem, the united capital of the state of Israel.

Sunday was the first day of the Chairman’s Conference of the Israel Allies Foundation (IAF). It is the biggest political conference to take place in Israel since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

On Sunday, the members of parliament toured Jerusalem, including the Western Wall and the City of David, and continued to Psagot and from there to Atarot, where they signed a declaration which reads, "We support the sovereign right of the State of Israel to build in its indivisible capital of Jerusalem."

Speaking at the signing, MK Yuli Edelstein (Likud), said, "There is no need to be a pessimist, You just have to do the right thing."

He recalled the warnings prior to the US Embassy's move to Jerusalem: "Why do they tell us that it is dangerous to build in Jerusalem? .... The American capital is here, Jerusalem is still standing. You don't have to be a pessimist. You just have to remember that we have long-living Biblical historic rights to this land and to Jerusalem."

On Monday, the members will meet with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid), Jerusalem Affairs Minister Ze’ev Elkin (New Hope) Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana (Yamina), MK Gila Gamliel (Likud), Natan Sharansky and others.

During the conference, participants will discuss the situation in Ukraine, and sign a resolution that they pledge to continue to fight anti-Semitism around the world.

Among the 20 Parliamentarians from around the world, are the Minister of Technology of Uruguay - Ruperto Long; Senator Edgar Mizrahi from Colombia, who is running in the May presidential election; US Republican congressman Doug Lamborn, who is working to stop the funding for the Palestinian Authority, claiming that the money is transferred to terrorists; MP Joyce Chitsulo from Malawi, who is visiting Israel for the first time and will announce the date of the Malawian embassy’s relocation to Jerusalem; MP Lawrence Castro from Venezuela, who opposes the ruler Maduro and Biden’s request to purchase oil from the dictator; MP Peter Östman from Finland, who is currently working for his country to adopt the IHRA definition of antisemtism; as well as other MPs from England, Finland, Sweden, Slovakia, Macedonia, Honduras, Wales, Kenya, Liberia and more.

Many of the parliament members serve as Chairman of the Israel Allies Caucuses in their parliaments, advancing a pro-Israel agenda and legislation. Israel Allies Caucuses worldwide focus on legislation against anti-Semitism, anti-Zionism, and de-legitimization of Israel around the world.

This year the Chairman’s Conference will focus on combatting anti-Semitism, the Iranian nuclear deal, construction in Jerusalem and the situation in Ukraine.

IAF President Josh Reinstein, stated: "This year, the Jerusalem Chairman’s Conference will prepare legislators from all over the world to tackle rising anti-Semitism."

"While meeting with ministers and leading political figures in Israel, we will also focus on the war in Ukraine and strengthening our united capital of Jerusalem. We will continue to empower faith-based diplomacy and will use all the means at our disposal to fight anti-Semitism globally and make the world a better place."