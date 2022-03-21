French President Emmanuel Macron spoke on Sunday at the memorial in Toulouse marking ten years since the Toulouse and Montauban terror attacks.

The Toulouse and Montauban shootings unfolded in March 2012. They involved three terror attacks against French soldiers and Jewish civilians in Toulouse and Montauban, murdering seven people, including three children.

President Isaac Herzog also spoke at Sunday’s memorial ceremony.

“I want to thank you, Mr. President, dear Isaac, for having accepted my invitation to be here together with your wife at our side. This is your first official visit in France, and your presence was at once obvious and an honor. We were there together to say to those who were attacked by barbarity that we support them. But we were also there to remind everyone together that France and Israel, Israel and France, are determined together to defeat terrorism in all its forms and on every front. And that together, we are determined to eliminate antisemitism, including when it hides behind the mask of anti-Zionism,” Macron said.

“In turn, therefore, Mr. President, I want to salute your role, your involvement for peace in the whole region, the courage you displayed in going places where it seemed impossible you might go. And your commitment, the commitment of your prime minister and your government in the name of peace, in the face of the war that Russia launched in Ukraine, in pursuit of mediation. And I want to tell you that France, as it has always done, will remain a stabilizing force for peace in the region—and peace will never come at the expense of the security of the State of Israel,” he added.