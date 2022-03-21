Shelling hit residential houses and a shopping district in the Podil district late of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Sunday, killing at least one person, mayor Vitali Klitschko said, according to Reuters.

"According to the information we have at the moment, several homes and one of the shopping centers [were hit]," Klitschko said on his Telegram channel.

He added that rescue teams were putting out a large fire at the shopping center, while other details are still to be confirmed.

Reuters was not able immediately to verify the reports on the ground.

Ukrainian lawmaker Inna Sovsun posted a video said to show the attack on Kyiv.

“Just now: missile hit in Kyiv again. The Russian troops continues to destroy the capital. Apparently, they hit the mall and several residential buildings,” she wrote.

Earlier on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Knesset members in an online speech via Zoom.

The Ukrainian President drew parallels between Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, and the German Nazi Party’s rise to power, noting that the party presented its 25-Point Program calling for the total segregation of Jews in Germany and the ending of their legal rights as citizens.

“The 24th of February will go down in history as being a day of tragedy in Ukraine twice over – for Ukraine, for the Jews, for Europe, and for the world as a whole,” he said.

“On the 24th of February, 1920, the National Socialist German Workers' Party - the Nazi Party – the party which murdered millions and destroyed entire countries” revealed its plan against German Jews, Zelenskyy continued.

Zelenskyy chided the international community, with thinly veiled criticism of Israel, for not adopting open-door policies towards Ukrainian refugees.

“I’m sure you feel our pain, but can you explain why we still have to call on countries for help? We’re appealing for help, or even entry permits [for refugees]. What is this? Apathy? Calculations? An attempt to stay neutral mediators?”

Senior government ministers later criticized Zelenskyy’s speech, claiming that he belittled the memory of the Holocaust with his words.

"The president of Ukraine attacked Israel and made an outrageous comparison to the Holocaust. This is a distortion of history," the ministers said.