חפץ הושלך ופגע בכתבת חדשות 13 חדשות 13

An Israeli journalist was hit by a bottle thrown at her while on the air following the funeral of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky Sunday.

Ariela Sternbach, who covers the haredi sector for Channel 13, was attacked by radical haredi demonstrators in Bnei Brak Sunday night, hours after Rabbi Kanievsky was laid to rest.

While presenting live from the scene, several bottles were thrown at Sternbach, with one hitting her in the face.

Sternbach briefly stopped her report and relocated before resuming her reporting.

Despite being struck in the face, Sternbach tweeted later that she was “fine”.

“Thanks everyone, I’m fine. We were in position to broadcast, and just when [the studio hosts] turned to us from the studio, some fringe radicals decided to attack us.”

“I got a bottle to my eye, it hurts a bit, but it will pass. In any event, the attackers were just a fringe, most of the people were fine.”