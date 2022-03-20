The heads of the councils of Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley this evening (Sunday) canceled their planned meeting for tomorrow with Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

In a statement to the Defense Minister's Office, the heads of the councils stated that they were not prepared to agree with the situation in which construction in Judea and Samaria was not advanced.

"For the past few years, a Higher Planning Committee meeting has been held regularly every three months so that it was possible to work in an orderly manner. At the core of the coalition agreements signed on the eve of the formation of the current government, it was agreed to continue the status quo on political issues and government policy in relation to the continuation of construction in the settlements as it was in the previous government.

"Despite this, unfortunately in the past year there has only been one Higher Planning Committee meeting, in which some of the approved plans have not even been publicized yet," said the council heads.

According to them, "As long as a date for the Higher Planning Committee meeting is not posted, we see no point in holding a meeting with you and we do not intend to attend. If a date is approved, we will be happy to come and meet on this and other issues. "

The heads of the authorities who signed the statement are Yesha Council chief and Jordan Valley Regional Council chairman David Elhayani; Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan; Benjamin Regional Council chairman Yisrael Gantz; Gush Etzion Regional Council chairman Shlomo Neeman, South Hebron Hills Regional Council chairman Yochai Damri; Ma'ale Adumim Mayor Benny Kashriel, Beitar Illit Mayor Meir Rubinstein, Kedumim Mayor Hananel Dunari, Beit El Mayor Shai Alon; Kiryat Arba Mayor Eliyahu Elboim; Emmanuel Mayor Eliyahu Gafni; Har Adar Mayor Haim Mendel-Shaked; and Dead Sea Regional Council chairman Aryeh Cohen.

The head of the Efrat Council, Oded Revivi, whose name appeared in the announcement of the heads of the councils, denied any connection to it. "Contrary to a message that is not in my name, I have always called not to boycott and to always act with dignity and with the aim of having a dialogue, even with those who do not agree with me. Benny Gantz is the Minister of Defense of Israel. My perception is that a boycott or a decision not to attend a meeting tomorrow will not promote settlement, not even with one stone," said Revivi.