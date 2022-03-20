Hackers targeted the Knesset Sunday evening and attempted to disrupt a live broadcast of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to Israeli lawmakers.

There multiple attempts to disable the Israeli legislature’s media infrastructure, a Knesset spokesperson said Sunday night, adding that Israel’s cyber security teams managed to thwart all of the attacks.

The abortive cyber attacks on the Knesset came less than a week after a number of Israeli government websites crashed, apparently the work of foreign hackers, with Iran being a top suspect.

Last Monday, a state of emergency was declared within the defense system and the national cyber headquarters was tasked with determining the extent of damage to Israel's security, Ha’aretz reported.

Government sites downed during the attack included: the Ministry of the Interior, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Welfare, as well as the Prime Minister's Office. Operation was resumed after over an hour's time.

"In the last few hours, a denial of service attack on a communications provider has been identified. As a result of this attack, access to a number of websites, including government sites, was denied for a short period of time. All sites have now returned to full capacity," read a statement from the national cyber defense system.

A source in the defense establishment called it the largest cyber attack carried out against Israel to date. At the moment, a large organization or enemy state are the likely suspects in the strike. The Cyber ​​Defense Unit is currently assisting in the investigation.