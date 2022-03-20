Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett wished Iranian citizens a happy new year in a video message released Sunday, coinciding with Nowruz, the beginning of the Persian calendar.

"I have a special message for the Iranian people on the occasion of Nowruz: Nowruz Mobarak to you, to your families, and to all those celebrating his beautiful holiday around the world.”

“I wish you a happy new year — a year of health, prosperity and peace. Nowruz literally means new day. And that's my greatest wish to you, the Iranian people: That you will see a new day — a day of freedom from the cruel Iranian regime.”

“A new day where you can drink clean water, speak freely, and live your lives with dignity.The Israeli people and the Iranian people share so much in common.”

“We are both vibrant peoples, with ancient histories and rich cultures, who seek a brighter future. In fact, our cultures are shared in many, many ways – It was King Cyrus who allowed the Jews to come back to the land of Israel, and we owe gratitude.”

“Together, we also face a common threat: The brutal and oppressive Iranian regime, whether the IRGC — the world’s single largest terrorist organization, its proxies, or the Basij.”

“We know that the Iranian regime does not represent you and they continue to deny you the freedom that you deserve. We hope you rid yourselves of this cruel and ruthless regime and reach true freedom. Nowruz Piruz, Happy Nowruz.”

“May we see a ‘new day’, where we defeat the forces of darkness with the strength of our friendship and our pursuit of freedom. I hope this new year will free the Iranian people from the shackles of oppression of the Iranian regime. And that your love of life shall prevail over tyranny and terror. I long for the day when we can be friends again, as we once were. Thank you."