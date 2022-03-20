Israeli President Isaac Herzog began his visit to France Sunday morning with a diplomatic working meeting with his French counterpart, President Emmanuel Macron.

At the start of their meeting, President Herzog told President Macron about the late Rabbi Kanievsky, who recently passed away, and about his importance to the Jewish People and the whole State of Israel.

President Herzog thanked President Macron for the warm welcome and stressed the importance of this significant visit to mark ten years since the terrible terror attack in Toulouse.