Fifteen mourners who attended the massive funeral procession for Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky Sunday were evacuated to the hospital for treatment, MDA reported Sunday afternoon.

Roughly three-quarters of a million people gathered in the city of Bnei Brak Sunday morning to follow the funeral procession from the late haredi rabbi’s home to the Zichron Meir cemetery in the city.

MDA said that while the funeral procession ended with no serious incidents, a number of people were treated for minor injuries, with more than a dozen being evacuated to hospitals in central Israel.

“Magen David Adom teams who had been on standby since the early hours of the morning along the funeral route and in the cemetery, treated a few dozen patients who fainted, felt weak or had sustained minor injuries, 15 of whom were conveyed to hospitals, including Maaynei Hayeshua, Wolfson, Beilinson, and Sheba Tel Hashomer,” an MDA spokesperson said.

Magen David Adom provided medical cover with hundreds of EMTs, paramedics and first responders from across Israel, using dozens of MICUs, ambulances, medicycles, buses, as well as 50 teams on foot.

“The medical cover for this event was on a national scale and a complex challenge, one of the largest in the history of the State of Israel, or faced by Magen David Adom as Israel’s National Rescue Service," said MDA Director General Eli Bin.

"The preparation was at an unprecedented level, in full cooperation with the relevant Government offices, Israel Police, the IDF and local authorities."

"The funeral passed with no serious incidents, and the hundreds of EMTs and Paramedics who had been out in the field since the early hours of the morning treated minor ailments only, such as weakness, faints or minor injuries. Large numbers of MDA teams are still spread across the Bnei Brak region until this evening in order to provide medical care to the hundreds of thousands still in the city.”