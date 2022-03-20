Despite the participation of close to a million people in the funeral of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky ztz"l, which commenced at noon on Sunday and proceeded from Rav Chaim's home on Rashbam Street in Bnei Brak to the Zichron Meir cemetery on the outskirts of the city, no serious incidents have occurred during the events.

Around three thousand police were on hand to direct the procession and guard against overcrowding, with memories of the tragedy last year in Meron still fresh in people's minds.

According to a spokesman from MDA, "As of half-past-two this afternoon, there have been no untoward serious incidents during the funeral.



"MDA EMTs and paramedics have treated and transported eleven patients to the following hospitals with minor injuries: Maayanei Hayeshua, Beilinson, Wolfson, and Sheba Tel Hashomer. Those transported were suffering from broken bones or had fainted. Additionally, MDA teams treated several dozen patients with minor injuries or who felt unwell."