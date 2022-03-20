הרב שלמה קנייבסקי: אבא הקפיד שלא לאכול בלי אמא ערוץ הכנסת

Eulogizing his father, the Sar haTorah Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky ztz"l, Rabbi Shlomo Kanievsky related, among other things, personally remembrances from his family home.

"When my father arrived home at midday after learning all morning in kollel, lunch was of course ready, as my mother would never miss an opportunity to serve a meal," Rabbi Shlomo said. "But my father was particular never to eat without her; he wouldn't eat unless she was seated at the table with him."

Rav Chaim's son added, "If it took my mother more than a moment or two to sit down to eat with him, my father would turn around to his stender, open a sefer [holy book] and start to learn.

"These may seem simple things, even minor things, but these were the things we saw with our own eyes," he stressed. "These seemingly mundane things expressed the way my father lived, and the devotion he had to the things that really matter."