"תורתו של הרב קנייבסקי נגעה בכל אחד" יהונתן גוטליב

Rabbi Benzion Elgazi, dean of the hesder yeshiva in Ramat Gan, arrived in Bnei Brak today to participate in the funeral of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky ztz"l, along with his students.

"A person without prejudices, without bias, belongs to everyone," Rabbi Elgazi told Israel National News, as he tried to explain Rav Chaim's uniqueness.

"Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky had no attachments to anything material; he wasn't interested in anything worldly. He was entirely holy, entirely devoted to the Torah. That enabled him to connect with every single Jew, from the simplest person to the greatest Torah scholars.

"We have come here to honor the Torah," he added, "and the only way for us to fill the great chasm that Rav Chaim's passing has left, is for all Jews to devote themselves to Torah study."