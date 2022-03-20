A few hours later, news came from Minya, Egypt that three Coptic Christians were massacred by a group of Muslims. They killed them and danced on the remains of their corpses. Upon returning to their village of origin, they were greeted by songs and celebrations, shouting “Allahu Akbar”.
At the same time as the three Christians were being torn apart in Egypt, the United Nations voted for the establishment of the "International Day against Islamophobia".
The Organization for Islamic Cooperation is the largest bloc of UN voting countries. Its goal? Criminalize the criticism of Islam. The Organization said so expressly: "We need a law that criminalizes Islamophobia".
The UN, Europe and democracies are committed to protecting Islam with an ad hoc day.
In France, to name just one European country, there are 35 personalities under police escort for criticizing Islam. The French representative to the UN said that with the European Union, France has proposed making the text more universal by refocusing on freedom of religion and the fight against discrimination that affects individuals. But in the end, France also chose not to oppose the resolution. The declaration of the European Union is a masterpiece of weakness and duplicity: "We are against the spirit of the resolution on Islam, but we vote for it anyway".
And if that wasn't enough, Iran - yes, Iran - will join the United Nations Commission on Women's Rights next week.
Soon the West will not even see the difference between itself and Islam.
Giulio Meotti is an Italian journalist with Il Foglio and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author, in English, of the book "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter and of "J'Accuse: the Vatican Against Israel" published by Mantua Books, in addition to books in Italian. His writing has appeared in publications, such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone, Frontpage and Commentary.