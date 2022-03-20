On Sunday morning, Rabbi Yitzchak Zilberstein, the brother-in-law of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky ztz"l, delivered a eulogy for Rabbi Kanievsky following the Shacharit (morning) prayers.

Addressing the crowds who had already arrived in Bnei Brak in order to participate in the funeral of the Prince of Torah, set to begin at noon on Sunday, Rabbi Zilberstein said:

"I wish to greet all the guests who have come to pay their respects to the Torah, which gives great pleasure to G-d, to see so many people here."

Rabbi Zilberstein then recounted one of many striking episodes from his illustrious brother-in-law's life, one that he personally witnessed:

"I was once present when a certain farmer, a secular man, visited Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky. He told him that he was a farmer and that he was requesting money from the shemittah fund [for those who let their fields lie fallow during the seventh year, as the Torah commands -ed.]. He added that he was a completely secular person who did not observe Shabbat and was only keeping shemittah because he thought it would benefit him.

"I was furious," Rabbi Zilberstein continued, "and I was almost tempted to find a stick and hit him. But Rabbi Kanievsky said I should authorize the grant.

"When I asked him to explain, he said that the man would observe shemittah, and then 'things would be completely different,'" Rabbi Zilberstein concluded.

