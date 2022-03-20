Thousands of people have gathered around Rabbi Kanievsky's residence in Bnei Brak ahead of the funeral procession scheduled for 12:00pm today.

The Ministry of Transportation announced that as a result of a police blockade in the city, all buses running to and from Bnei Brak will be redirected to alternative routes.

About 750 buses carrying tens of thousands of faithful wishing to pay their last respects to the rabbi arrived in Bnei Brak this morning ahead of the funeral, with approximately 580 additional buses on their way to the area.

Israeli police have blocked traffic on major highways in central Israel ahead of the funeral procession.

Here is a list of roads and highways closed off to traffic ahead of the event:

Highway 4 from the Morasha Interchange to the Shiva Interchange.

All entrances and exits to Bnei Brak.

Jabotinsky Street from Ben Gurion Junction to Rabin Road and streets leading to Jabotinsky.

Aluf Sadeh Interchange to Derech Hashalom.

Derech Em Hamoshava from the direction of Ayalon Mall in both directions

Highway exits from Kiryat Ono and Givat Shmuel towards Highway 471 and the intersection of Shaariya in the direction of Highway 471 heading west.

Rabbi Kaniesvky passed away just before the start of Shabbat (Sabbath) on Friday afternoon at the age of 94.

Israel Police estimate that between 700,000 and one million people will attend the funeral.