Within the defense establishment, there is grave concern at an escalation of violence as the month of Ramadan approaches; indeed, over the past few weeks, attacks in Judea, Samaria, Jerusalem, and elsewhere have become more frequent.

On Sunday, Kan Reshet Bet reported that for the first time since the start of the coronavirus epidemic and Operation Guardian of the Walls, the Israeli government will be permitting Palestinian Arabs to pray on the Temple Mount during Ramadan. In addition, Defense Minister Benny Gantz will be permitting Gaza Arabs to visit family members who are security prisoners in Israel, and he will also soon be unveiling a whole roster of leniencies to be applied during the Muslim holy month.

"These will be very complex days, and we are making preparations for all eventualities, including extreme events," a senior security source told Kan News. "That means using all our intelligence capabilities, as well as forces on the ground. All the same, we will also be doing our utmost to ease restrictions on movement for Palestinian laborers, which means, among other things, extending the hours during which crossings are open."

Security sources have also expressed concern that Hamas will resume its attempts to build contacts between Israeli-Arabs and the Palestinian Arabs of Judea, Samaria, and Gaza, especially on and around the time of the demonstration in Rahat planned for March 26 at the end of this week. "We are closely monitoring the situation and preparing for all contingencies, including the possibility that various actors will attempt to inflame the situation," they noted. "But the majority of Palestinians are simply eagerly awaiting easing of restrictions on movement."