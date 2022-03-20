A demonstration was held on Saturday night outside of the home of Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked in Tel Aviv, in protest over her policy regarding the entry of refugees from Ukraine. The demonstrators demanded that entry into Israel be restricted to those entitled to do so under the Law of Return.

Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben Gvir participated in the demonstration and said, "Minister Shaked is the basis of the government, but she has no backbone, she folds at every crossroads. She did so in the south when she made promises she did not keep to the residents before the election, she did so in the north and is doing so today on the issue of the refugees."

"Ayelet, it is still not too late, the government does not care about the consequences of approving the entry of tens of thousands of refugees who may settle and harm the Jewish character of the State of Israel. Ayelet, you know that and you also know that there is a place for everyone in Europe, but there isn’t in little Israel."

MK Ben Gvir added, "If the state implements entry approvals for refugee as a policy, southern Tel Aviv will spread to other areas and the state will not be able to take care of them. I call on Ayelet to choose a side."

Yoel Shilo, head of the “Red Line protest” group who took part in the demonstration, said, "Once again it turns out that Ayelet Shaked is not willing to insist on any of the basic principles of Zionism in whose name she was elected. In contrast to the orchestrated and hypocritical campaign of the left - our lesson from the Holocaust is that we must protect the only Jewish state in the world."