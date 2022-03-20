האב השכול לקראת הלוויה: למנוע עוד אסון מירון

The main concern, as preparations continue for the historic funeral of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky on Sunday, is a catastrophic disaster with the phrase “Meron 2 disaster” hovering over the heads of decision-makers.

As part of the efforts to prevent a second catastrophe, Rabbi Avigdor Hayut, father of Yedidya who was killed in the Meron disaster, came out on Saturday night with a call to prevent a recurrence of the shocking scenes of the Meron disaster.

"Everyone is shocked by the passing of the great rabbi of our generation, Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky. We have no way of expressing and containing this immense pain. We will all come, participate, take part in the funeral procession," he said.

"As the father of Yedidya of blessed memory, and the rabbi of my student Moishy Levy of blessed memory, I ask you one thing: Let's take one step back. Let's not repeat the shocking sights as we have seen in Meron and elsewhere.

He concluded his call with a plea: "One step back – that is also considered participating. We give everyone their space. Without urgency. Let the other move a little, breathe a little. And with God’s help the funeral procession will end quietly and may we only get good news."

The Meron Disaster Families Forum, meanwhile, called on the Israel Police to act to ensure maximum safety for participants. "No fences, no barriers, no stairs, and no narrow passages," it said.

"The most important thing is that the Israel Police ensure that there is a loudspeaker," the forum said. "May the lessons from the Meron disaster be applied and every participant be able to return home safely. A million people at a funeral in an area of just one kilometer is a real danger to lives."