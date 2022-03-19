Rabbi Yitzhak Zilberstein, a member of the Degel Hatorah party's Council of Torah Sages and the brother-in-law of the late Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, on Saturday night called on parents to watch their children during Rabbi Kanievsky's funeral, and protect them from being crushed.

In a letter, Rabbi Zilberstein wrote, "To the holy People of Israel, who are pained by the passing of our master, the Officer of Torah, of blessed memory. Following the passing of our master...we have come to request not to push forward to the place of the coffin, because all those who accompany or walk with the public are part of the funeral."

"The Officer of Torah, of blessed memory, was very careful about the commandment to 'guard your lives very carefully.' It is unthinkable that at his funeral, people will be pushed and come to danger, G-d forbid.

"We request that the dear parents watch their children, their holy offspring, that they not be crushed and not come to danger, and my the Blessed G-d have mercy on us and comfort the People of Israel."

"May we all merit to see the comforting of Zion and Jerusalem," the letter concluded.