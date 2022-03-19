Magen David Adom (MDA) teams are preparing to provide medical coverage for the hundreds of thousands who are expected to attend the funeral procession of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky.

The funeral will take place Sunday morning in Bnei Brak.

MDA teams will be spread across the area in order to provide medical aid to anyone who may require it.

MDA received the news of R’ Chaim Kanievsky, the great Torah scholar’s passing with great sadness, and on Saturday night began preparing for the funeral procession, which expected to be attended by hundreds of thousands of people.

The procession will take place through the streets of Bnei Brak, with main roads and routes in the area expected to be closed. In order to allow MDA teams to continue to operate during the funeral, there will be an increased presence, in coordination with the police, to ensure medical treatment is available.

There will be hundreds of paramedics, EMTs and first responders present, along with dozens of MICUs, ambulances, and medicycles carrying advanced equipment, spread out across the route. The blood services are working alongside local hospitals to ensure there are adequate blood supplies in the case of any extra need, as well as MDA being prepared for any mass casualty event.

MDA reminds the public that the 101 emergency number will continue to work with increased number of paramedics and EMTs during the funeral, and the Bnei Brak area will have extra medicycles on call in order to keep response times to a minimum.

MDA is asking those attending to avoid crowding, to wear masks and follow coronavirus rules. In order to prevent injury, avoid climbing on fences, buildings, roofs or street lights, keep children closely supervised, keep drinking water, and call MDA on 101 or using the MyMDA app if required.

MDA Director General Eli Bin said: “Magen David Adom mourns the Torah giant, Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, obm. The medical cover provided for this funeral is a national event, expected to be one of the largest seen in Israel’s history.

“MDA, as Israel’s national rescue organization, is preparing for this event along with the relevant government offices, the police, and other authorities. MDA is fully prepared for this provision of medical cover, with hundreds of paramedics and EMTs to spread across the entire route. MDA’s alert levels will be raised from the early hours of Sunday morning. I call on those participating in the funeral to adhere to the instructions of the emergency services, to avoid crowding, and take great care.”