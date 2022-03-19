Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, a leading Lithuanian-haredi rabbi, will be laid to rest on Sunday.

Rabbi Kaniesvky passed away just before the start of Shabbat (Sabbath) on Friday afternoon. He was 94.

The funeral will begin at 11:00a.m. Sunday morning. The exact hour will be decided Saturday evening by the family.

Israel Police estimate that between 700,000 and one million people will attend the funeral in Bnei Brak.

Following a situational assessment on the matter, Israel Police, together with Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev (Labor) and Israel Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai, decided that 3,000 police officers will be deployed to ensure order during the funeral.

Barlev said, "Tomorrow in Bnei Brak, Israel Police will manage an event on a scale which has never before been seen in our district. The entire police forces has joined the effort for this task, to ensure that the funeral is held as required and to ensure the safety of the attending public. The key to this is cooperation between ministries and with the local authorities, foremost among them Bnei Brak's."

"Above all else, Israel Police needs the cooperation of the public participating in the funeral and of the general public in the central region."

Shabtai said: "I call on the public to follow police updates regarding road blockages and the arrangements for the funeral, and obviously to listen to the instructions of police officers, who will be deployed beginning in the early morning around Bnei Brak and its environs. This is a national event, one of the largest the State of Israel has ever known, and Israel Police will enlist all the relevant parties, including the the other defense and rescue organizations, and government offices, in order to allow the event to be held in the best way possible."

Shabtai added that 3,000 police officers will be deployed, and that he expects the operation to last over 15 hours.

Roads will be blocked starting from 7:00a.m., among them Route 4 between Ganot Interchange and Ra'anana Interchange. Traffic and participation in the funeral will be open only to buses. A terminal will be set up near the Coca Cola Interchange.

It is expected that on Saturday night as well, there will be heavy traffic at the exit from Jerusalem.