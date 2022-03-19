A stabbing in Jerusalem Saturday morning left one victim with mild wounds, Magen David Adom (MDA) reported.

According to an MDA spokesperson, on Saturday morning at 9:32 am, MDA's Jerusalem 101 dispatch center received reports about a stabbing incident at the Remez & Derech Hebron street corner in Jerusalem.

MDA EMTs and paramedics provided medical treatment and evacuated to the Shaare Zedek Medical Center a 35-year-old male in mild condition, who had suffered a stab wound.

The attacker, in his 20s, was treated and evacuated to the hospital in severe condition.

MDA paramedic Ilan Gur Ari said, "On arrival to the scene, we saw a 35-year-old male, sitting on the sidewalk suffering from bruises and a stab wound. He informed us that he was attacked while walking in the street. We provided medical treatment and evacuated him to the hospital in mild condition."