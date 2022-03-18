US President Joe Biden warned Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Friday there would be “consequences” if Beijing gave material support to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the White House said, according to Reuters.

In a video call that lasted just under two hours, Biden detailed efforts of the United States and its allies to respond to the invasion, including by imposing costs on Russia.

"He described the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia as it conducts brutal attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians," the White House said in statement quoted by Reuters, adding that Biden "underscored his support for a diplomatic resolution to the crisis."

China's foreign ministry said Xi told Biden the war in Ukraine must end as soon as possible and called on NATO nations to hold a dialogue with Moscow. He did not, however, assign blame to Russia for the invasion.

"The top priorities now are to continue dialogue and negotiations, avoid civilian casualties, prevent a humanitarian crisis, cease fighting and end the war as soon as possible," Xi was quoted as having said.

The Chinese leader said all parties should support Russia-Ukraine dialogue and negotiations while Washington and NATO should also conduct talks with Russia to solve the "crux" of the Ukraine crisis and resolve the security concerns of both Russia and Ukraine.

The phone call between Biden and Xi was announced on Thursday, with White House press secretary Jen Psaki saying that the conversation was a regular event between the two leaders.

Later on Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Biden administration was concerned China was considering directly assisting Russia with military equipment for use in Ukraine, something Beijing has denied.

Washington is also worried that China could help Russia circumvent Western economic sanctions.

China has refused to condemn Russia's action in Ukraine or call it an invasion. Beijing has said it recognizes Ukraine's sovereignty, but has also repeatedly said that Russia has legitimate security concerns that should be addressed and urged a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Russia is seeking military support from China to boost its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, along with requests for financial aid from Beijing.

A US official cited by The Washington Post and the Financial Times said that Russia asked China several days ago for military equipment to bolster its forces fighting in Ukraine.

China has also reportedly received requests for economic aid, with Russia hoping Beijing will enable Moscow to ameliorate some of the effects of international sanctions.

