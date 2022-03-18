U2 frontman Bono was ridiculed on Friday for composing a poem about Ukraine that was derided online as “insane” and “unhinged” and “the worst poem ever.”

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi read the poem during a St. Patrick’s Day lunch, which featured lines such as "They struggle for us to be free/ From the psycho in our human family/ Ireland's sorrow and pain/ Is now the Ukraine/ And saint Patrick's name now Zelenskyy,” according to GB News.

As Pelosi read the 61-year old rock star’s poem, she was greeted with laughter from those in attendance, seemingly due to the bizarre nature of the poem and how it was presented.

Pelosi then went on to introduce a performance of Riverdance.

Shortly thereafter, Bono’s poem was mocked mercilessly on Twitter, with one user commenting: "Insane to look at the net worth of Bono and Pelosi and know that this is as much as they’re willing to do to help, AND they think it means anything?"

Another user replied: “Oh well then, Bono wrote a poem. That changes everything. Bring on World War 3.”

Several users posted a meme comparing Bono’s skill as a poet to that of a dog, and another said that they at first mistook the poem to be a story from a well known parody site, while others highlighted the tone deafness of leaders who think reading a poem by a celebrity will help the people of Ukraine suffering under Russia’s invasion.

“"I'm going to read a poem written by a celebrity about a nation besieged by war.’ I'm sure Ukrainians fleeing, fighting and dying will feel so much better,” a user tweeted.