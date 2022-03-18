Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke on Friday with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Gantz’s office said that the two "discussed the details of the emerging nuclear agreement and Israel's position regarding its components."

Gantz told Austin that "at this time it is of particular importance to tighten coordination and cooperation between the countries and other countries in the region in the face of Iranian aggression."

The defense minister thanked Austin for the approval by US lawmakers of $4.8 billion in aid to Israel. "The two agreed to continue to keep in touch and meet soon for a follow-up conversation," the statement said.

The meeting comes amid talks between Iran and the West on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal it signed with world powers, in response to former US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018, but has held several rounds of indirect talks with the US on a return to the agreement.

There have been indications recently that a deal between Iran and world powers could be reached within days.

