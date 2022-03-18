Russia's communications and technology regulatory agency has branded Youtube a "terrorist in nature."

Regulator Roskomnadzor said that social media sites such as Youtube are allowing advertisements that call for Russia’s communications systems and Belarus’s train lines to be taken down, the Washington Examiner reported.

The agency made the allegations in apparent response to Western tech companies enacting measures against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Google, the parent company of Youtube, stopped selling ads in Russia on March 4. In response, Russia blocked Youtube, Facebook and Twitter. The sites are now only accessible within the country using a VPN.

"The Youtube administration's activities are terrorist in nature and threaten the life and health of Russian citizens," the regulator said.

"Roskomnadzor categorically opposes such advertising campaigns and demands that Google stop broadcasting anti-Russia videos as soon as possible."

On Monday, Russia banned Instagram, describing it as an “extremist organization” after its parent company Meta announced it was altering its content regulations to allow posts calling for violence against "Russian invaders."

"In light of the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, we made a temporary exception for those affected by war, to express violent sentiments toward invading armed forces such as "death to the Russian invaders," a Meta spokesperson told CBS News.