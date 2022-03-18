Several public figures, including party leaders, MKs, and Cabinet ministers, have expressed their sorrow over the death of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, who passed away a short while ago at the age of 94.

President Isaac Herzog commented "Together with the people of Israel, I grieve over the bitter news that the greatest man of the generation, Rabbi Chaim Kanevsky, has passed away. His love of the Torah, his modesty, humility and spiritual leadership will be missed. My condolences to his family, his students and loved ones."

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said " Together with all the people of Israel, I received with deep sorrow the news of the death of the greatest of the generation, the late Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky. Despite his greatness in the Torah and in public, the rabbi made sure to always receive every person with an open heart and favorable judgment. He was a true public leader, who from his humble home in Bnei Brak led tens of thousands of the people of Israel - in wisdom, in common sense, in rare proficiency. I share the grief of the family in the heavy mourning. May his memory be blessed and his soul be bound up in the bond of everlasting life."

Opposition leader Netanyahu commented "I mourn deeply with the all of Israel for the passing of the Torah giant and leader of the many. The people of Israel lost a tremendously wise man who was a central link in the chain of Torah transmission from generation to generation."

Foreign Affairs Minister Yair Lapid commented " I join in the mourning of the leader of so many, Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky. He was an important leader and spiritual figure in the lives of many. May his memory be a blessing."

MK Miri Regev (Likud) eulogized him, saying "I bow my head and mourn together with all the people of Israel for the passing of the greatest of the generation, the late Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky. Rabbi Kanievsky was an exemplary figure. His wisdom and blessings accompanied the national leadership at many crucial junctures. The State of Israel will preserve the memory of the Rabbi. I send my condolences to those mourning him - the entire nation of Israel. May his memory be a blessing."

MK Miki Zohar (Likud) added "A great man has fallen, just before the beginning of Shabbat. The greatest man of the generation, Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, has passed away. May the memory of the righteous be a blessing."

MK Itamar Ben-Gvir (Religious Zionism) commented "Blessed be the true Judge. I have now received the bitter news of the death of the greatest of the generation, Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, a holy man who dedicated his entire life to the study of the Torah and prayer for the people of Israel. The Rabbi was a symbol and role model of the love of the Torah and the land while living a life of modesty and humility. The Rabbi will be missed by all the people of Israel. May his soul be bound up in the bond of everlasting life."

MK Israel Katz (Likud) wrote "I ache and mourn together with of Israel for the late Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky. I had the privilege of being at his home many times for advice and blessing and I was always thrilled by his personality and upbringing in the Torah."

Defense Minister Benny Gantz commented "I am deeply saddened by the passing of the late Rabbi Kanievsky. I was impressed with his intelligence on many occasions when I spoke with him. He cared for the Torah, and cared for people as well, as we have seen in the supreme efforts he devoted to protecting his believers from COVID-19. May his memory and heritage be blessed."

The Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi David Lau, eulogized him: "Together with all the children of Israel in the land and in the Diaspora, we shed painful and stunned tears. The people of Israel have lost the greatest man of the generation, whose teachings, prayers, and blessings have stood at the right hand of Klal Yisrael for decades."

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked commented "I mourn the passing of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky. The Rabbi was a great scholar who wisely and humbly led his flock. I send my condolences to his family and disciples."



Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana has "Heaven has bested earth, and the Holy Ark has been taken. Together with all of Israel, I mourn the passing of the late Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, who has established many scholars and increased Torah in Israel for many years. May his soul be bound up in the bond of everlasting life."

Shas leader Aryeh Deri wrote "Our rejoicing has turned to sadness. The sun has set at noon. Let all of Israel mourn the death brought on by the Lord."



MK Ahmed Tibi (Joint List) commented: "I am aware of Rabbi Kanievsky's very high status in Haredi society and the loss he represents to his family and my fellow MKs and their supporters. I send my condolences to all of them, and share in the grief of Rabbi Kanievsky's passing."



MK Yisrael Eichler (UTJ) commented: "Let Jerusalem cry out over the passing of the sage Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky. We are left speechless. There is simply nothing to say."



Jerusalem mayor Moshe Lion commented: "Rabbi Kanievsky was a guide and lighthouse to the tens of thousands of his followers, acquaintances, students, and more throughout Israel. We were privileged to have lived in his generation."