Waldorf Tuna Salad

Ingredients:

2 cans Tuscanini Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil, drained

2 teaspoons red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 stalks celery, chopped

1/2 Granny Smith apple, chopped

1/2 to 3/4 cup walnuts, chopped

3 tablespoons chopped dill, or more to taste

1 to 2 tablespoons capers

Start Cooking:

Drain tuna of excess oil. Add to bowl and mix well with red wine vinegar and Dijon mustard. Then add chopped celery, apple, walnuts, dill, and capers. Mix to combine, adding more red wine vinegar or mustard if desired, to taste.

Serve over greens, multi grain bread, or enjoy on its own.

Sponsored by Tuscanini

Courtesy of Kosher.com