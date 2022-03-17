A 28-year-old patient from Ramla, who was in the 36th week of her pregnancy, was brought to the emergency room at Assaf Harofeh Hospital in the afternoon by her family members without signs of life.

The medical staff immediately began intensive resuscitation operations including emergency surgery to rescue the fetus. After many attempts it was reported that the mother died and the fetus was also lost.

Her sister told News 13 that she was a mother of three children and added: "She was at home. She took her daughter to kindergarten and went back to sleep, but did not get up. Her husband wanted to go to work, put his hand on her and felt that her body was cold. She was not sick at all."

On Tuesday, another case occurred in which a pregnant woman and the fetus in her womb died - three days after the mother was evacuated for medical treatment at a hospital.

The woman was treated in the hospital after experiencing pain and was released. A few days later her condition worsened and she even gave birth in an emergency surgery, but unfortunately she died and the fetus did not survive either.