Seventeen tons of equipment for the establishment of the "Shining Star" field hospital were loaded onto an El Al cargo plane and departed for Poland Thursday afternoon to prepare for the establishment of a hospital in the town of Mostyska in western Ukraine.

At the beginning of next week, a medical delegation including medical staff from all sectors of the health system will depart under the leadership of Dr. Dudu Dagan, director of the government hospitals department at the Ministry of Health.

Partners include the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sheba Medical Centre, Schneider Children's Hospital, Clalit Health Services, and other medical organizations.

Assistance will be provided by the Schusterman Foundation, which donates to national and social projects in Israel and the JDC.

The hospital will provide medical care to the war’s many refugees and will include a labor and delivery room, as well as adult and pediatric wards.

The medical assistance will also include laboratory and imaging capabilities (x-ray) and will utilize remote technologies with the Sheba Medical Center in Israel.