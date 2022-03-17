Britain has expressed worry that Iran may attempt to acquire nuclear weapons.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that the British government is “engaging directly” with Iran to do what it can to ensure that does not happen, the UK Jewish News reported.

”Of course we have very large concerns about the possibility of Iran’s acquiring a nuclear weapon, and we are currently working with partners to prevent that from happening, because we know where it can lead when a nuclear state poses a danger to the world,” Truss said.

On Wednesday, Truss told MPs that the “future of Iran is a choice for the Iranian government.”

She added: “We do not want to see Iran acquire a nuclear weapon; we want to see a world in which Iran plays a more positive role. Of course, we will work to encourage a more positive trajectory.”

In December, Truss told Iran that there was still time to save the 2015 nuclear deal it signed with world powers, but warned that this is the last chance for Iranian negotiators to come to the table with serious proposals.

"This is the last chance for Iran to come to the negotiating table with a serious resolution to this issue, which has to be agreeing the terms of the JCPOA," said Truss, according to Reuters.

"This is their last chance and it is vital that they do so. We will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon," she added.

As Vienna talks to restore the Iran nuclear deal appear to be close to an agreement, Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was quoted by Iran’s Press TV as saying that Iran would only sign on to an agreement if the United States was “realistic.”