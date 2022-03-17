Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy evoked the memory of the Holocaust in an emotional address to the German Bundestag Thursday, a day after he addressed the US Congress.

“Every year politicians repeat ‘never again,'” Zelenskyy said via video adress. “And now, we see that these words simply mean nothing. A people is being destroyed in Europe."

Zelenakyy blamed Western nations for failing to prevent Russia's invasion of his country and for not acting strongly enough to stop the war in the three weeks since it began.

Turning to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz directly, Zelenskyy evoked former US President Ronald Regan's 1987 call to tear down the Berlin Wall.

“Dear Mr. Scholz, tear down this Wall. Give Germany the leadership role that you in Germany deserve,” he said.

The Ukrainian President scolded Germany for relying on Russia for its energy needs despite warnings of the danger of such a policy.

“We told you that Nord Stream was a kind of preparation for the war,” Zelenskyy recalled. “And the answer we got was purely economic — it is economy, economy, economy but that was the mortar for the new wall.”

Yesterday, Zelenskyy evoked the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor and the September 11 terrorist attacks in his address to the US Congress.

"In the darkest time for our country, for the whole Europe, I call on you to do more. New packages of sanctions are needed, constantly, every week until the Russian military machine stops. Restrictions are needed for everyone on whom this unjust regime is based," Zelenskyy said via video address.

"Remember Pearl Harbor, terrible morning of December 7, 1941, when your sky was black from the planes attacking you," Zelenskyy said. "Just remember it, remember, September the 11th, a terrible day in 2001 when evil tried to turn US cities into battlefields, when innocent people were attacked from air, just like nobody else expected it and you could not stop it. Our country experiences the same, every day, right now at this moment."

"Russia has attacked not just us, not just our land, not just our cities. It went on a brutal offensive against our values, basic human values," he said. "It threw tanks and planes against our freedom, against our right to live freely in our own country, choosing our own future. Against our desire for happiness, against our national dream, just like the same dreams you have, you, Americans. Just like anyone else in the United States."

"We propose to create an association ... a union of responsible countries that have the strength and consciousness to stop conflicts immediately, provide all the necessary assistance in 24 hours, if necessary, even weapons, if necessary, sanctions, humanitarian support, political support, finances, everything you need to keep the peace and quickly save the world, to save lives," he said.

Zelenskyy will also address the Knesset this coming Sunday.