The LeMa’anam organization is an association of doctors who treat Holocaust survivors voluntarily. In light of the situation in the Ukraine, LeMa’anam decided they could not be passive bystanders, and sent a large delegation of medical and humanitarian aid to refugees in Moldova.

The delegation includes 35 doctors and physicians, primary care for families and children, and other specialties including psychiatry, ENT, gynecology, and orthopedics, along with nursing staff psychologists and social workers.

The delegation is working with the refugees arriving in Moldova, mostly children and the elderly, who were forced to leave their homes on short notice. In addition, the team will also provide initial treatment of the wounded.

In the last few days, the delegation treated a 30-year-old woman who was severely injured in her leg. After first aid on the ground she was sent to Israel for additional treatment. Another case includes a traumatized 14-year-old girl who stopped communicating, and after receiving support from the delegation’s social worker began to speak again.

Dr. Tamara Kolitz, Founder and Chair of LeMa’anam, who is leading the delegation, said: “As an organization set up for Holocaust survivors, it was only natural for us to get out there to help the refugees at this time.”

Elinoar Levitan, CEO of LeMa'anam, said, “We immediately realized that as an organization of doctors, saving lives and humanitarianism is at our very core. We had to mobilize for those who are in grave danger. It is therefore a great privilege for us to help and support refugees in their difficult times.”

Dr. Idit Tesler Gabay, an ENT specialist from Sheba Medical Center who led the recruitment of doctors for the LeMa’anam organization, said: “We meet Jewish refugees who were torn from their homes and families and set out on a grueling journey, in some cases for over three days. We are humbled and grateful that we can provide some help in the refugee camps with our medical care and support.”