A military medic and mother of twelve was killed during a shootout near Donetsk, Ukraine, the Daily Mail reported.

Olga Semidyanova, 48, was fatally injured while fighting Russian troops, but continued fighting even after most of her unit was killed.

According to Semidyanova's family, she was killed by a shot to her stomach. The family added that the continued fighting in the area has not allowed for her body to be retrieved and buried.

Speaking to the Sun, Semidyanova's daughter Julia said, "She saved the soldiers to the last. We have photos from the place of death — but due to heavy fighting we still can't bury my mother."

Semidyanova, who lived in the city of Marhanets, served in the Ukrainian military since 2014, and was killed on the border between the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts on March 3, the Kyiv Independent reported.

She is survived by her twelve children, six biological and six adopted from a local orphanage.

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's Interior Ministry, told the Sun, "She was slain in a confrontation with Russian thugs. Even when she believed her regiment might not survive, she emphasized her desire to protect the country until the end. She is a national hero. She is a hero to me."