Yossi Dagan, the head of the Samaria Regional Council, has expressed his unreserved support of the military security coordinator of Havat Gilad who was arrested on suspicion of subverting the course of justice.

Dagan sharply condemned the decision to arrest the coordinator and to shackle him hand and foot when he was brought to court.

"I support the military coordinator one hundred percent," said Dagan. "This arrest was a publicity stunt and a plain display of thuggery designed to humiliate and break his spirits. Treating a security coordinator - someone who devotes himself to his community - in this way, by bringing him to court while shackled hand and foot, is absolutely scandalous, especially when any thinking person knows without doubt that neither he nor any of the soldiers had anything to do with Price Tag incidents. Both the coordinator and the soldiers acted exactly as they should."

Dagan added that, "Efforts are being made to turn security coordinators into detectives and give them the jobs that the security forces should be doing. This particular security coordinator fought in Gaza and saw his comrades fall in battle. He is one of our best coordinators, someone who puts his life on the line in order to protect Israeli citizens, as do all the coordinators in Samaria. This bullying behavior must stop - and if it does not, the response of the Settlement enterprise will be a harsh one."

MK Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionism) also condemned the government for the arrest. "I would not have disturbed the Purim festivities if you had refrained from arresting this security coordinator and separating him from his family during the festival," he said. "I hope you enjoy Purim while intentionally endangering the lives of Jews."

Meanwhile, Havat Gilad's security coordinator is still in jail with his remand extended, and dozens of other security coordinators from other communities have announced a protest strike, to be continued until further notice.

MK Bezalel Smotrich called on more coordinators to join the strike and condemned the police for their actions. "This arrest is a scandal without parallel," he said. "The arrogance and plain stupidity of the authorities is disgraceful and shows a blatant lack of gratitude toward the security coordinators of Judea and Samaria."