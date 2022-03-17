A theory that is gaining currency is that NATO expansion eastward to the borders of Russia was an unnecessary affront to Russian pride. In this context, semantics play an unfortunate role. NATO did not expand like, say, the British Empire or Nazi Germany expanded eastward in the past. NATO simply accepted the voluntary and democratic adhesion of Eastern European nations to NATO. These nations did not adhere to NATO in order to provoke Russia, but because the past and the present demonstrate that membership in an international security alliance is the only way to shield themselves from wanton military aggression.

For most Russians, the adhesion of former vassal states to an Atlantic alliance was and remains an affront. However, it was and is an affront mainly because most Russians are stuck in a nationalistic and imperialistic worldview in which Russia is entitled to world power status by divine fiat. This outlook of most Russians today is no different to that of most Germans prior to denazification. In both Germany and Russia this outlook inflicted and is inflicting incalculable human suffering.

Surveys indicate that almost 70% of Russians support Putin’s “special operation” against Ukraine. I honestly doubt that even Hitler enjoyed so much support among ordinary Germans in September 1939 when he waged war on Poland.

The lesson this teaches us is that the country that needs denazification is not Ukraine, but Russia. The unholy alliance between the Orthodox Church, nationalism and autocracy is so deeply rooted in contemporary Russian political culture that it is Moscow and not Kiev that today deserves the fate of Berlin in 1945.

Since the human race cannot afford this solution, the second best option for the West is to isolate Russia economically and diplomatically, until the Russians masses realize that the choice they face is not between democracy and national greatness, but between democracy and servitude to China.

The best way for Russians to be healed of their antagonism to the West is for Russians to miss the good old days when they could afford to resent a West that welcomed them.

And for Russians to realize that the Chinese Communists are infinitely harsher paymasters than the IMF and the World Bank.

Once Russians understand that Putin’s imperial ambitions have turned their nation into a vassal state of China, they will sober up. Until then, the West has no business pandering to the slighted pride of a people whose political culture prizes power and ruthlessness above peace, life and freedom.

Rafael Castro is a political analyst based in Berlin. He can be reached at rafaelcastro78@gmail.com