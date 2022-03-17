Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Wednesday that two issues remain with the United States in paused negotiations to restore the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

"We had four issues as our red lines," but "two issues have almost been resolved," he said, according to AFP.

Amir-Abdollahian added that "two issues remain, including (an) economic guarantee". He did not elaborate on the second issue.

"If the American side fulfils our two remaining demands today, we will be ready to go to Vienna tomorrow," he stated.

Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal it signed with world powers, in response to former US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018, but has held several rounds of indirect talks with the US on a return to the agreement.

There have been indications recently that a deal between Iran and world powers could be reached within days.

However, the talks were suspended last week and no timetable has been set for their resumption.

Amir-Abdollahian's remarks came a day after his visit to Moscow, where counterpart Sergei Lavrov said Russia had received the necessary guarantees from Washington on trade with Iran.

Iranian and US delegations in Vienna do not communicate directly, but messages are passed through other participants and the European Union, the talks' coordinator.

"We will continue to exchange our messages to the American side... through (the EU's) Enrique Mora," Iran's top diplomat said on Wednesday.