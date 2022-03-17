In honor of Purim, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman discuss the many dimensions of the Purim story as told by the Scroll of Esther, beginning with the Fast of Esther and its remarkable power of prayer.

Our hosts present unique Torah thoughts, fascinating historical and archeological information, and spiritual insights that motivate us all towards spiritual growth, challenging all people to internalize the universal lessons – and redemptive promise – of this ‘highest of all days,’ wherein the true nature of our relationship with our Creator is revealed.