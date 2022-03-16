An anonymous Telegram channel, apparently linked to elements in Iran, posted a video containing photos and personal documents of Mossad chief David Barnea. The video claims that these are the products of a lengthy intelligence surveillance of Barnea that began in 2014. A post on the Telegram channel stated in Hebrew that this was a "Purim gift" for Barnea.

According to a report by Barak Ravid on the Walla website, the video was published on a channel set up on Tuesday evening, which is followed by only 30 people. Several versions of the video with Hebrew, Arabic and English subtitles were published on the channel. The video shows personal photos of Barnea, flight tickets he ordered, tax documents of him and his family members and a satellite photo of what is claimed to be his private home in a city in the center of Israel.

In Israel, it is estimated that Iranian hackers broke into the old phone of Barnea's wife, and extracted the materials from there, including family photos. Israeli intelligence does not believe that the Iranian hackers have up to date materials on the Mossad chief.

Apparently, the Iranians want to embarrass Mossad chief Barnea against the background of the alleged Mossad operation in Kermanshah in western Iran about a month ago, in which it was alleged that hundreds of Iranian attack UAVs were destroyed in an attack by six Israeli UAVs.