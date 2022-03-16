Germany’s interior minister has announced the creation of a 10-point plan to combat far right extremism.

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said that under the plan far right extremists will be disarmed faster and far right elements of state institutions would be identified and shut down more efficiently, with their sources of finance eliminated, the Juedische Allgemeine reported.

Main income sources of right wing extremism will also be tackled, including festivals, martial arts events and clothing.

In order to speed up the process of dismantling right wing extremist groups Faeser is recommending the creation of a new information exchange that would coordinate with the Office Protection of the Constitution and law enforcement agencies.

There are currently about 1,500 German citizens with weapons permits who are suspected of being right wing extremists, according to the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution.

The plan proposes quickly firing civil servants with links to far right extremism under an amendment in the Federal Disciplinary Act (BDG), which regulates conduct by government employees.

An office will also be established as part of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution to conduct de-radicalization interventions, which will offer a chance for people “who want to break away from the environment of organized conspiracy supporters, such as the Corona deniers, and need support in doing so.”

The previous interior minister, Horst Seehofer, oversaw a nationwide study of right wing extremists, which will be released later in the month.