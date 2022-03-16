The Council of Europe expelled Russia on Wednesday for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The human rights body composed of 47 countries, with a mandate to uphold democracy and the rule of law, released a statement that “the Russian Federation ceases to be a member of the Council of Europe as from today, after 26 years of membership.”

“On 15 March, the Parliamentary Assembly unanimously adopted an opinion which considered that the Russian Federation can no longer be a member state of the organization,” the Council of Europe said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavror said on Wednesday that Russia was already planning to leave the organization, the Associated Press reported.

Speaking to Russian media outlet RBK, Lavrov alleged that NATO and EU states were “abusing their majority in the council, eventually transforming it into a tool for anti-Russian policy.”

The Council of Europe, which is headquartered in Strasbourg, France, began discussing suspending Russia from the body on February 25 following its invasion of Ukraine.

“On 25 February, following an exchange of views with the Parliamentary Assembly, the Committee of Ministers decided to launch the procedure provided by Article 8 of the Statute and agreed to suspend the Russian Federation from its rights of representation in the Council of Europe, in accordance with its relevant resolution on legal and financial consequences on the suspension.”

Russia joined the Council of Europe in February 1996. Ukraine is also a member of the organization, joining in November 1995.