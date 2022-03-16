On Sunday morning President Herzog will fly to France, where he will begin his visit with a diplomatic meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. Afterwards, the President and the First Lady will travel with the French President and First Lady on their airplane from Paris to Toulouse for a memorial marking one decade since the Toulouse and Montauban terror attacks.

Seven people were killed in those attacks, including four at the Ohr Torah school in Toulouse: 30-year-old Rabbi Jonathan Sandler and his little boys 6-year-old Arié and 3-year-old Gabriel, and 8-year-old Myriam Monsonego.

The memorial will take place in Toulouse with the participation of leaders of the Jewish community; heads of Jewish organizations in France; former French Presidents Nicolas Sarkozy and François Hollande; former prime ministers of France; local leaders; and representatives of the Jewish community.

In the evening, President Herzog and the First Lady will be the guests of President Emmanuel Macron and the First Lady of France, who will host them for dinner at the Elysée Palace.